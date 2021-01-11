Keri Hilson Responds To Backlash Over Calling Trump’s Twitter Ban ‘Dangerous’

"Don't come at me like I'm caping for Trump," the singer wrote, saying it's the larger context of the ban that scares her.

R&B singer Keri Hilson is trying to set the record straight after receiving backlash over her thoughts about President Donald Trump’s social media ban following the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, (Jan.7).

On Saturday (Jan. 9), the singer voiced her opinion on her social media accounts about Trump’s indefinite account removal. On her Instagram story, Hilson included a screenshot of Trump’s suspended Twitter account and called the ban “dangerous.”

Yall mad at Keri Hilson for not being a sheep? pic.twitter.com/VoDYulcpOI — JAYE DE BLACK 🇺🇲 (@UnofficialJaye) January 10, 2021

“This may be funny, but it is a little dangerous too,” the 38-year-old wrote. “Take Trump out of it for a moment… a democracy must include freedom of speech. Imagine other leaders or popular figures not being able to voice their opinion if it opposes the majority of world leaders…. our freedom of speech being taken from us,” Hilson said.

She continued on, “Slowly but surely (censorship). If the leader of the “free world can be removed. Imagine that same right of civilians. Imagine believing every time you read “false information detected” and propaganda, deceptive reports and flat out lies being the only thing we see.”

As expected, this didn’t sit well with many on Twitter who reacted strongly to Hilson’s comments. Even some fellow celebrities like Waka Flocka addressed the singer. In an Instagram post on The Shade Room detailing the fallout, the rapper wrote, “Somebody smart.”

In response to the controversy, Hilson stepped into The Shade Room on Sunday, (Jan. 10) attempting to clear up the situation by insisting she isn’t “caping for Trump.” Explaining she recognizes why Trump was removed, Hilson said, “It’s the wider view that’s scary to me. It brought on a broader fear because I have several influential friends who are constantly censored, silenced & shadow-banned for anything they post — even personal opinions — that opposes the gov’t, elite agenda, or cooperative platforms. And they’re NOT inciting violence. That’s where I’m coming from…”