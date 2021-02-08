‘T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle’ Halts Production Following Sexual Abuse Allegations

Fresh off its renewal for another season, VH1’s reality show T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle has suspended filming after sexual assault allegations against the show’s leading couple, Clifford “T.I” Harris and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, came to light.

In January, Sabrina Peterson accused T.I. of holding her at gunpoint in a previous altercation. Peterson also shared a flurry of anonymous confessions to her Instagram story where more than 30 additional women later came forward sharing similar stories of abuse from Harris and his wife, including acts of trafficking, drugging and coercion.

In a statement to Billboard, the couple says they “emphatically deny in the strongest way possible the egregiously appalling allegations being made.” The Harris’ also state that they have been at odds with the primary accuser “for well over a decade” and that legal action will ensue if she fails to end her allegations.

“We are aware of the allegations, and while they are not connected to our show, we have reached out to T.I. and Tameka Harris, as well as local and state officials,” an MTV Entertainment spokesperson said in a statement to Deadline. “Given the serious nature of the allegations, we have decided to suspend production in order to gather more information.”

The decision to halt filming is reported to be a consensual agreement between the couple and MTV Entertainment. The show’s fourth season was slated to premiere in the spring and follow the Harris duo during the pandemic, as they neared their 10-year anniversary and settled into their new roles as grandparents. Their inner celebrity circle ― Monica, Letoya Luckett and Toya Wright ― were also to return for the upcoming season.