Doechii Announces The ‘Alligator Bites Never Heal’ Tour

Photo Credit: John Jay

Today, Doechii officially announced her Alligator Bites Never Heal The Tour, marking her first headlining run in support of her critically acclaimed mixtape of the same name.

The tour kicks off October 11 in Atlanta, GA, with a performance at The Loft. Spanning eight U.S. cities, including New York’s Music Hall of Williamsburg on October 15 and The Roxy in West Hollywood, CA on November 3, Doechii will also take her explosive performances internationally with dates in Berlin, Paris, London, and Amsterdam.

Pre-sale for the North American leg will begin on Tuesday, September 17, at 9:00 AM local time, with general on-sale starting on Friday, September 20. Fans eager to secure tickets can find more details at www.iamdoechii.com.

Doechii’s critically acclaimed Alligator Bites Never Heal highlights her refusal to be confined to one genre. The mixtape delivers raw authenticity and versatility, from the genre-defying “Boom Bap” to the razor-sharp bars on “Bullfrog.” On “Catfish,” she embraces her darker side with a horrorcore edge, while “Nissan Altima” showcases her lyrical prowess.

Take a look at the date for Alligator Bites Never Heal The Tour below.

10/11 – Atlanta, GA – The Loft

10/14 – Philadelphia, PA – Foundry at The Fillmore

10/15 – New York, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

10/16 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

10/21 – Berlin, Germany – Lido

10/24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Bitterzoet

10/25 – Paris, France – Alhambra

10/28 – London, UK – Village Underground

11/2 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent

11/3 – West Hollywood, CA – The Roxy

11/12 – Tampa, FL – Crowbar

11/14 – Washington, DC – Union Stage