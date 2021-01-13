Cardi B Spills Behind-The-Scenes Tea On Her Most Memorable Music Videos (and How Much They Cost)

Rapper Cardi B has seen more than a fair share of success within the last two years and has broken countless records, which some can attribute to her visually appealing, high-powered music videos. The “I Like It” star began shelling out details surrounding those productions on Twitter early Wednesday morning when she tweeted: “Fun fact: Bodak yellow music video cost me 15 thousand dollars. I was in Dubai and I said ….I gotta fly picture (videographer) out here …BOOM BOOM BANG ! Ya know the rest.”

Fun fact : Bodak yellow music video cost me 15 thousand dollars .I was in Dubai and I said ….I gotta fly picture (videographer) out here …BOOM BOOM BANG ! Ya know the rest . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 13, 2021

This began a slew of questions from fans asking about the budget or concepts behind some of her other charting songs. One person commented: “girl that’s a lot,” to which Cardi responded by revealing the cost behind “Money,” and “Please Me” — the latter being a collaboration she recorded with Bruno Mars.

Naaaa honey ….Money cost 400K ,Please me Cost 900K ,Wap Cost a M ! https://t.co/7M2hFezoe9 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 13, 2021

She also discussed the estimated cost for a few other songs including, “Be Careful,” but also revealed that she couldn’t remember the cost when it came to “I Like It,” because she was: ‘extremely annoyed that day. I was pregnant and paparazzi were being annoying and rude.

I totally forgot …I was extremely annoyed that day .I was pregnant and hot and paparazzi was being so annoying and rude. https://t.co/T6kcga7SBs — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 13, 2021

Cardi then continued to reveal her memories and overall experience around filming videos for “Clout,” and “Bartier Cardi.”

CLOUT IS set video sooo that was his creative and budget …TAKI TAKI I had fun but I was alil off .It was my first music video after giving birth and my body was so skinny.I felt like it was my first day back at school but DJ SNAKE made sure I felt like a comfy princess https://t.co/Yd9a23HtfH — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 13, 2021

Bartier was like 150K and I was pregnant so I was trying my best to conceal my tiny belly .I felt uncomfortable in the car cause I really wanted to be sexy with offset but I was looking very pregnant so I didn’t felt sexy I was looking fat . https://t.co/olR7EMnttS — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 13, 2021

She also recounts her true feelings when filming “Lick,” with now-husband Offset, revealing that although she didn’t know him at the time, her heart sank with the on-screen kiss:

Ugh it was very 😑.We shot the video at a casino in a Holiday Inn in Jersey and I was embarrassed cause it look so low budget and Set was about to pull up and I barely knew him so I was so shy and when he kissed me on camera my heart sinked😍Every1 was like 😵😵😮😮 https://t.co/mHsVghmT2m — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 13, 2021

The revelation of budget expenses behind some of her hits is interesting considering some of those that were mentioned helped break records for the recording artist. As of January 2021, the total number of views for Cardi’s videos has toppled over 4 billion, making her one of the most-watched stars to date.