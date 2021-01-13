Cardi B Spills Behind-The-Scenes Tea On Her Most Memorable Music Videos (and How Much They Cost)

Rapper Cardi B has seen more than a fair share of success within the last two years and has broken countless records, which some can attribute to her visually appealing, high-powered music videos. The “I Like It” star began shelling out details surrounding those productions on Twitter early Wednesday morning when she tweeted: “Fun fact: Bodak yellow music video cost me 15 thousand dollars. I was in Dubai and I said ….I gotta fly picture (videographer) out here …BOOM BOOM BANG ! Ya know the rest.”
This began a slew of questions from fans asking about the budget or concepts behind some of her other charting songs. One person commented: “girl that’s a lot,” to which Cardi responded by revealing the cost behind “Money,” and “Please Me” — the latter being a collaboration she recorded with Bruno Mars.
She also discussed the estimated cost for a few other songs including, “Be Careful,” but also revealed that she couldn’t remember the cost when it came to “I Like It,” because she was: ‘extremely annoyed that day. I was pregnant and paparazzi were being annoying and rude.
Cardi then continued to reveal her memories and overall experience around filming videos for “Clout,” and “Bartier Cardi.”
She also recounts her true feelings when filming “Lick,” with now-husband Offset, revealing that although she didn’t know him at the time, her heart sank with the on-screen kiss:
The revelation of budget expenses behind some of her hits is interesting considering some of those that were mentioned helped break records for the recording artist. As of January 2021, the total number of views for Cardi’s videos has toppled over 4 billion, making her one of the most-watched stars to date.