Here Are All The Black Winners At The 12th AAFCA Awards

The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) has announced its official winners for the 12th annual AAFCA Awards, which will take place virtually on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

Some of the biggest winners of the night included Andra Day for her work in Hulu’s The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Regina King’s One Night in Miami, and the late Chadwick Boseman for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom alongside Viola Davis. The AAFCA also released their top 10 films of the year which included American Skin, Miss Juneteenth and Da 5 Bloods.

“The common theme with all of our Top 10 Films this year is the grace of humanity. All of these films spotlighted different circumstances that put the human spirit to a test,” said AAFCA President/Co-Founder Gil Robertson. “During a year when COVID-19 forced everyone on this planet to unite against a common threat to our health and well-being, these films spoke to the resilience and courage we all possess to overcome challenging odds. The AAFCA members were deeply heartened and inspired by these amazing stories as we also look forward to a return to “going to the movies” with our family and friends.”

The AAFCA is the world’s largest group of Black film critics and was founded in 2003 with the emphasis on film, television and entertainment that highlight the Black experience and are curated from storytellers of the African Diaspora. Check out the full list below of every melanated victor in this year’s AAFCA Awards!

Daniel Kaluuya

Daniel Kaluuya earned an AAFCA award for best supporting actor in Judas and the Black Messiah. The Warner Bros. film also won the award for Best Picture and earned the top spot as the year’s Best Film.

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 02: Daniel Kaluuya attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 at Royal Albert Hall on February 02, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Andra Day

Andra Day earned an AAFCA award for best actress for her starring role in The United States v. Billie Holiday. The Hulu film also earned a spot on the top ten films.

UNSPECIFIED – MARCH 7: Andra Day poses for the 2021 Critics Choice Awards on March 7, 2021. (Photo by Myriam Santos via Getty Images)

Chadwick Boseman

Boseman received a posthumous award in the best actor category for his role as Leevee in Netflix’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. The film also co-starring Viola Davis and Taylour Paige earned the third spot on the top ten films list. Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods starring Boseman was also recognized as a top ten film of the year.

Regina King

King’s directorial debut earned her the best director award for One Night In Miami on Amazon Studios. Kemp Powers was also awarded Best Screenplay for his work on One Night in Miami and the cast was awarded with Best Ensemble. The film earned the second spot on the top ten films of the year.

US actress Regina King attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 92nd annual Oscars at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on February 9, 2020. (Photo by Jean-Baptiste Lacroix / AFP) (Photo by JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images)

Dominique Fishback

Fishback was awarded with Best Supporting Actress for her role in Judas and the Black Messiah.

Dominique Fishback | Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Philippe Lacôte

Côte d’Ivoire film director Philippe Lacôte’s Night of the Kings won the award for Best Foreign Film. Night of the Kings also earned itself a spot on the top ten films list.

French-Ivorian director Philippe Lacote poses during a photocall for the film “Run” during the 10th Angouleme Francophone Film Festival in Angouleme, western France, on August 23, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Yohan BONNET (Photo credit should read YOHAN BONNET/AFP via Getty Images)

Stacey Abrams

Spelman College alumna and Fair Fight founder Stacey Abrams produced All In: The Fight For Democracy, which was awarded Best Documentary.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 11: Politician Stacey Abrams speaks onstage during The Hollywood Reporter’s Power 100 Women in Entertainment at Milk Studios on December 11, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)

Jamie Foxx

Pixar’s Soul starring Jamie Foxx was awarded with the Best Animation.

Joey Bada$$

Two Distant Strangers starring rapper Joey Bada$$ and actress Zaria Simone was awarded with the Best Short Film award.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Joey Badass attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean “Diddy” Combs at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Radha Blank

Breakout star and New York City native Radha Blank was awarded Breakout Performance for her work on Netflix’s The 40-Year-Old Version as a writer, director, producer and lead actress.

Radha Blank of “40 Year Old Version” poses backstage during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival Awards Night Ceremony at Basin Recreation Field House on February 01, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Shaka King

Director Shaka King was recognized with the Breakout Director award for his work as the director for Judas and the Black Messiah.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – JANUARY 11: Filmmaker Shaka King attends the 2014 Film Independent Spirit Awards Nominee Brunch at BOA Steakhouse on January 11, 2014 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/WireImage)

Nate Parker

Nate Parker’s American Skin starring himself, On My Block’s Sierra Capri and Power’s Omari Hardwick was given a spot on the top ten films of the year.

DEAUVILLE, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 09: Nate Parker attends the “American Skin” photocall during the 45th Deauville American Film Festival on September 09, 2019 in Deauville, France. (Photo by Francois G. Durand/Getty Images)

Nicole Beharie

Miss Juneteenth starring American Violet’s Nicole Beharie and Insecure’s Kendrick Sampson was given a spot on the AAFCA’s list of top ten films of the year.