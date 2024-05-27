The Waverly Foundation Ensures That Every Neighborhood is Environmentally Safe

BIPOC communities are disproportionately affected by the impacts of climate change and environmental injustice yet are underrepresented in terms of climate work. California-based non-profit organization The Waverly Street Foundation focuses on Black, brown, and indigenous community leaders by investing in them in ways like spreading their stories, giving them funding for their initiatives and educating students.

Waverly Street’s newest efforts focus on Climate Hubs, which help generate faster solutions for the climate crisis plaguing these communities. Climate Hubs foster place-by-place partnerships, primarily with Historically Black Colleges, Universities, Hispanic Serving Institutions and other community-based organizations that focus on climate work.

One of the many partners of Waverly Street, the Tishman Environment and Designer Center at the New School hosted The Centering Justice Sympose with over 150 people focusing on conversations with the following environmental justice leaders, Dr. Jalone White-Newsome, White House Senior Director for Environmental Justice, Dr. Beverly Wright, Founder and Executive Director of Deep South Center, Dr. Denae King, Associate Director, Bullard Center, Alan Minor, Environmental Justice Alliance, and Stephanie Gidigbi Jenkins, Vice President of Strategy, Community First Fund.

“This wasn’t just happening in Louisiana,” said Dr. Beverly Wright. “From California to Louisiana all the way across, we begin to recognize that this is not just a Louisiana thing, it is the whole United States, and wherever you find what I call a despised minority, that’s where all the stuff is. I begin to meet Native Americans, and lo and behold, all the sh** is on the reservations. I met Latinos, Asian-Pacific Islanders, and wherever that group is kind of like a minority, that’s where everything goes.”

Wright is actively advocating for people of color living in dangerous and segregated conditions, particularly minorities residing in what is known as “Cancer Alley” in New Orleans, LA. Wright highlights how the government employs these strategies to maintain segregation and keep these areas low-income, ensuring they remain predominantly inhabited by people of color.

“Our partnerships are critical to institutionalizing environmental justice. One key partnership is our White House Environmental Justice Interagency Council, which has EJ officers from every Federal agency that have said I’m going to dig in and figure out how I’m going make our practice and policy better to actually meet this moment that’s a powerful partnership that in many ways didn’t exist before. I also think about our partnership with the Community,” said Dr. Jalone White-Newsome.

The Waverly Street Foundation will continue to raise the voices, experiences and innovations of communities of color to ensure we are protecting their health and environment to ensure them a fruitful future.

To watch the entirety of The Centering Justice Symposium click here.