Serena Williams, Venus Williams And Naomi Osaka Win Round 1 Matches Of Australian Open

Photo by Mark Brake/Getty Images

February 7 was a big day in sports—Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory over the Kansas City Chief (9 – 31) in the Super Bowl and in Black girl magic news, Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Naomi Osaka each advanced to the second rounds of the 2021 Australian Open.

Long time tennis champions Venus and Serena beat Laura Siegemund (6-1 6-1) and Kristen Flipkens (7-5 6-2) respectively. Meanwhile, 23-year-old Osaka won her matches against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (6-1, 6-2).

“It’s definitely on my shoulders and on my mind and it’s good to be on my mind,” Serena said of her Australian Open record to a reporter. She currently holds the record for most titles won during an Australian Open, with 7 wins. “It’s a different burden, I should say, on my shoulders because I’m used to it now and it’s more relaxing,” she added.

When interviewed on the court, Osaka spoke to her anxiety before the match, saying, “I was really nervous coming into this match and knew it was going to be tough. I’m just really happy to see people in the stands. It’s been really lonely in New York.” As usual though, she performed with excellence, ease and skill as she moved into the second round.

Sports and fashion fans are also discussing Serena’s one-legged suit, which instantly reminded viewers of late Olympic track star Florence Griffith-Joyner. Joyner, whose records in the 100 m and 200 m races still stand over 30 years after the 1988 Olympics, is remembered for designing her own sports apparel.

When Venus spoke to CNN, her words were affirmative, as she said, “I think that no matter what happens to you in life, you always hold your head up high, you give a hundred million percent. That’s what I do every single day. That’s something that I can be proud of.”