Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are Expecting Baby No. 2!

The Duchess of Sussex is going to be a mom again.

That’s right. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry surprised the world for Valentine’s Day announcing that they are expecting their second child together.

The couple shared the big news by revealing a black and white portrait of them posing together as Markle cradles her growing bump. The exciting news comes after Markle revealed she’d suffered a miscarriage in July of last year. She recalled it being an “unbearable grief” for them to endure in a personal essay she wrote for the New York Times.

Their new addition will join big brother Archie,1, who will turn two in May. “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child,” a spokesperson for the couple shared.

In the past, Markle, 39, and Prince Harry have hinted at wanting to grow their family.

Another surprising—yet welcoming—twist in the couple’s journey since they officially stepped down as senior royals last year.

Congrats to the Duke and Duchess.