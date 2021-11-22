The 11 Jewelry Brands To Shop For Black Friday And Cyber Monday

‘Tis the season to restock your jewelry collection. As Black Friday nears, brands are gearing up for what’s often their biggest sale of the year (and in the case of some smaller brands, their only sale of the year), and while we’re not here to rearrange your list of priorities, we’re just saying.. This is kind of a big deal.

If you’ve kept your eyes peeled, you already know 2021 saw no shortage of jewelry trends to embrace. While some were, to no surprise, in line with the minimal aesthetic that has taken the fashion industry by storm the past (multiple) handfuls of seasons, others were more playful and unexpected. For instance, multi-colored craft necklaces (typically infused with personality through various beads and charms) ruled the summer, while a trip down Y2K memory lane led fashion girls back to the chunky plastic rings of childhood’s past. Now, with fall in full force, comes an influx of other trends to consider such as irregular or textured hoop earrings, eccentric pearls and with the holidays literally tomorrow, anything that sparkles.

There’s a lot to take in, but we’ve done the work for you and rounded up the 10 best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals to shop this season, from buy more, save more deals, to 40% off sales everyone else will wish they knew about. A few of the sales have already begun, so scroll ahead and start shopping!