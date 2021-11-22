The 11 Jewelry Brands To Shop For Black Friday And Cyber Monday

‘Tis the season to restock your jewelry collection. As Black Friday nears, brands are gearing up for what’s often their biggest sale of the year (and in the case of some smaller brands, their only sale of the year), and while we’re not here to rearrange your list of priorities, we’re just saying.. This is kind of a big deal.
If you’ve kept your eyes peeled, you already know 2021 saw no shortage of jewelry trends to embrace. While some were, to no surprise, in line with the minimal aesthetic that has taken the fashion industry by storm the past (multiple) handfuls of seasons, others were more playful and unexpected. For instance, multi-colored craft necklaces (typically infused with personality through various beads and charms) ruled the summer, while a trip down Y2K memory lane led fashion girls back to the chunky plastic rings of childhood’s past. Now, with fall in full force, comes an influx of other trends to consider such as irregular or textured hoop earrings, eccentric pearls and with the holidays literally tomorrow, anything that sparkles.
There’s a lot to take in, but we’ve done the work for you and rounded up the 10 best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals to shop this season, from buy more, save more deals, to 40% off sales everyone else will wish they knew about. A few of the sales have already begun, so scroll ahead and start shopping!
01
Common Alloy Two-Tone Double Paper Clip Chain Bracelet
Mixing metals is back. Imagine nailing the look with just one bracelet (that looks like two), and at 20 percent off at that (using code GOLDEN20).
02
Mudd Pearl Little Kiss Necklace
If your pearl selection needs a refresher, now’s the time to make the move. Forgo the overdone, classic styles and opt something that feels a bit more fashion-forward by way of alternative-colored stones and irregular shapes. You can shop this necklace and similar styles for 20 percent off this season.
03
Knature The Label Letter Neckalce
Personalized, initial necklaces are typically pretty discreet, but this oversized option with funky lettering by Knature The Label will suddenly become your ultimate statement piece. It, along with the rest of the brand’s site, is 40 percent off November 26 – November 29. Run, don’t walk.
04
Basliq Spiral Ring Una
No need to wipe your wardrobe clean of bright color just because we’ve hit the fall and winter seasons. Use statement jewelry pieces such as this Basliq ring (which is 10 percent off through November 29) to spice up an otherwise neutral toned look. (Pro tip: Wear this with all black!)
05
Berna Peci New Chrome Collection Swirl Cuff
This Berna Peci bracelet alone is enough to make an avid devotee of gold jewelry turn over a new leaf. The celeb-loved brand holding its biggest sale of the year – 30 percent off for Black Friday, and 25 percent off for Cyber Monday – and you’ll likely want more than a few items in your cart this time around.
06
Wolf Circus Arianna Earrings
Somewhere, you too probably have a drawer full of neglected, standard hoops. This time, spice up your pick with a textured style such as these ridged beauties at 20 percent off with code DEMIFINE20.
07
Concept26 Grande Selom Flat Band Ring
Okay, we know Black Friday is often about grabbing quick deals, but what about that fine jewelry piece you’ve been eyeing all year? You’ll keep this ring from Concept26 in your rotation for years to come, perhaps until you’re ready to pass it down. The brand’s 20 percent off sale is just the icing on the cake.
08
Jordan Road Venice Hoops
Come Black Friday, you’ll still have two more holiday parties to go (at a minimum), and perhaps after so many months in lockdown, an update to your event-ready jewelry stash might be welcome. Grab these sparkling hoops for 30 percent off through the 24th, or 15 percent off through the 28th, and get ready to pair it back with your holiday dresses. (As a plus, the brand is set to to have tons of buy more, save more deals from Cyber Monday through December 3 as well).
09
Bychari Kelli Necklace
If you aren’t using Bychari’s 20 percent off sale to restock on all your layering-friendly basics, then we have questions. While only select styles on the brand’s site will be included, you’re not going to want to leave empty handed.
10
Pandora Pandora Moments Snake Chain Slider Bracelet
If you’re in the mood for some jewelry personalization beyond initials and name plates, consider an OG charm bracelet, which looks plenty modern and elevated if its coming from Pandora. At 30 percent off, you may as well take this time to grab one for a friend, too.
11
Pamela Love Ebonee Flow Earrings
Next stop in revamping your pearl jewelry: This pair of earrings from Pamela Love. Bonus points for the mix and match design, which is super on trend for the fall. And what’s more – they’re 30 percent off through the 29th.
