Product of the Week: PROVENCE Beauty Lip Mask

In an industry where there is an overwhelming amount of product launches daily, Product Of The Week helps you cut through the noise. To help you find your new beauty and wellness favorites, this series highlights the tried-and-true products that our writers can’t live without.

I am learning to love my full lips. While giving my pout TLC has been a journey, I’ve found joy in developing a lip care routine. I say positive affirmations to myself about my pout every night before starting my beauty routine.

Additionally, I’ve tested several lip masks, it took me a long time to find one that gives my lips the added shine I’m looking for. This was until a few weeks ago when I received a sample of PROVENCE Beauty Soft Bisous Plumping + Smoothing Lip Mask.

While lip masks are supposed to work at night, I sometimes use this one as a lip balm. The moisture is unmatched and the vanilla scent makes you dream of going to the islands for the summer. It also smooths and softens your lips, thanks to Provençal complex formula, hyaluronic acid, squalene, and shea butter.

Not only this, the glossy factor is there, too. For example, I remember going to a press event, and one of my girlfriends asked me what I was wearing on my lips. She was shocked to learn that it wasn’t lip oil. After all, who doesn’t want their pout to look lustrous? I know I do!