Pick-And-Drop Braids Are The Protective Style To Try This Fall

In beauty, trends come and go quickly. But when it comes to braids, the trend cycle isn’t as fast-paced. Knotless boho styles, with their tendrils and curls, have ruled the category over recent years thanks to their floaty and ethereal look.

Coincidentally, this has also made them a popular look for summer. With fall just beginning, you may be in the market for a different style with similar flexibility. Pick-and-drop braids are the latest braiding style to go viral for those exact reasons.

These braids are anything but one note and have lots of range when it comes to styling. They even offer different textures and curl patterns so you can customize your look. In short, it’s the perfect look to ease into fall. Whether you prefer a silky straight bust down or a head full of waves, pick-and-drop braids can be a good option.

Below, we chatted with two celebrity stylists and braid experts below to learn more about them.

Brandy during NARAS L.A. Chapter hosts the 2000 Governor’s Awards – June 15, 2000 at Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

What are pick-and-drop braids?

Like the popular boho style, pick-and-drop braids are created by braiding the hair and leaving the ends loose. However, it’s the length of the braid that makes them unique. “For pick-and-drop braids, the hair is only braided about 2-4 inches down and then knotted off so the remainder of the hair is loose and usually flowing,” says Lacy Redway, celebrity stylist and braider. While many styles feature a straight and silky finish, she explains that a curly or wavy texture is more common with the look.

“The unique look of this style is to have the braids all hidden at the crown of the head, creating a style that gives the appearance of hair growing out of the scalp,” says Takisha Sturdivant-Drew, celebrity stylist and founder of TSD Hair Extensions. Shorter individual braids also allow the loose hair to have much more movement and flexibility when it comes to styling.

If the style sounds oddly familiar to you, you’re not alone. Redway (who regularly wears a similar style) notes that though the term pick-and-drop is new, the style has been around for a while. “I’ve been wearing my hair in what is now known as pick-and-drop braids since high school,” she says.

What to know before getting the style

Pick-and-drop braids are designed to give you the look and feel of natural hair. With that said, you’ll want to keep in mind that how you choose to style your braids will play a big role in the longevity of the style. “Your lifestyle and care can affect how well your style lasts,” says Redway. Though the time frame varies from one person to another, she adds that a six-to eight-week span is best.

Tension is another factor to keep in mind before opting for pick-and-drop braids. Braids can put stress at the root of your hair, and though this style features a smaller, more lightweight braid than others, you should still be aware of any additional discomfort. “With most protective styles, you should ensure that you prepare your hair for the tension that comes with styling. As Black women, we love to switch our hairstyles up, but to ensure the health of our hair beyond the style, we have to choose products and methods that prepare our strands and set our hair up for ultimate success,” mentions Redway.

How to maintain them

With much of the hair left loose and free, you’ll need to prioritize a routine to keep the hair looking fresh and free of tangles. “The SheaMoisture Amla Oil Bond Repair Shampoo and Conditioner has a restorative hydroplex infusion that cleanses the hair without stripping and infuses the hair with moisture,” notes Redway. It’s also a good idea to follow your wash with a leave-in conditioner product to help reduce frizz and prevent knots or tangles.

Scalp care is also essential with any protective hairstyle. Many products are crafted with nozzles or an eyedropper to make it easy to moisturize the scalp. Sturdivant-Drew recommends massaging Jamaican Black Castor Oil into the area to promote healthy hair growth and decrease any itching that may occur. If you’re opting for a wavy or curly look, she suggests using Jamaican Mango and Lime Island Oil Styling Gel to style and define the curls, and of course, wearing a protective scarf at night to maintain shine.