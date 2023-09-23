I Received A Facial From Meghan Markle’s Esthetician– Here’s How It Went

Recently, I went to see the royal family’s esthetician, Deborah Mitchell, for a facial. Mitchell’s London-based clinic, Heaven, is known for been venom facials. She uses her very own skin-plumping products that include patented bee venom, Abeetoxin. This unique treatment has garnered Mitchell an A-list clientele: Meghan Markle, Victoria Beckham and Gwyneth Paltrow included.

Her big-name clients continue to come back because they simply want to look good, even when they’re not wearing makeup. This is especially true for people, like Markle, who experience constant hounding from paparazzi– even during their private engagements. Although I’m not being stalked photographed at every turn, I, too, came to Mitchell to achieve naturally glowing skin.

I first began to rethink the full coverage makeup life when Markle guest-edited Vogue‘s September 2019 issue and asked them not to cover up any freckles. Before this, I spent hours concealing every blemish and mole everyday– therefore spending a fortune on cosmetics. Of course, having acne-prone skin that led to scarring and pigmentation didn’t help either.

I noticed, even on big days, like her wedding, Markle always opted for sheer coverage to show her freckles. Because of this, she inspired many to even paint their faces with freckles and moles. Seeing this motivated me to invest more in my skincare routine rather than cosmetics. I wanted to focus on healing my blemishes rather than covering them up. I also started getting regular facials– Mitchell’s being one that stood out most.

While lying on the bed for my facial, Mitchell analyzed my skin and looked for any concerns. She then proceeded to use her New Edition Cleanser on my face. After the cleansing, I could feel a difference in my skin– it was definitely smoother. The next step included the Bee Polish, which is a glycolic acid-filled exfoliator. The polish is also infused with chamomile hydrogel which tackles fine lines. For the second exfoliator, Mitchell used the Cleanse & Foam cleanser. This exfoliating face wash reduces shine and smells like mandarins.

Next, she applied the Bee Eyes eye cream to help with crows feet. Mitchell also told me that the lines around the eyes can be purely caused by dehydration. Otherwise, if they cross, it’s due to aging or lack of collagen. It’s important to note here that the Abeetoxin fools the skin into producing a lot of collagen and elastin– part of why she markets it as a non-invasive alternative to botox and fillers.

Following this was a heavenly massage with the Dream Oil Serum. This serum balances oil levels and is perfect for people with eczema or sensitive skin, thanks to the bacteria-killing microbes. Other times, she’ll use the Lia Oil Serum for clients with rosacea. This oil rejuvenates damaged, dull skin courtesy of organic rose and neroli. Her hands moved with face-molding, rhythmic smoothness. She also massaged my shoulders and adjusted my posture. Each of her movements are uniquely designed and patented by Mitchell herself. I felt like I was floating —a state of relaxation where nothing could bother me.

After the next-level massage, she applied the WillowBee Mask, which contains willow bark– a natural alternative to aspirin– that has anti-inflammatory and healing properties. While the mask was on, my feet were massaged. The smell of orange flowers permeated the room after she removed it ten minutes later. Mitchell then took a bee venom-filled microneedling pen and pushed the ingredient into my entire face to stimulate collagen production. Additionally, this treatment evens out the skin tone, removes dark circles, contours the face and gives the cheeks a foundation-like tint. The tint lasts a few weeks and is similar to BB Glow micro needling.The last step was a crowd favorite, the Age Defiance moisturizer. This cream plumps up the face, reduces the appearance of fine lines, and prevents scarring and breakouts.

Before I left, Mitchell handed me a gift: Collagen Drops to take home. She recommended that I take 2-3 drops directly on my tongue before noon everyday and mentioned that ingesting them in the late afternoon or evening could mess with my sleep.

When it was all said and done, I walked out of the clinic glowing and feeling like a princess. The only thing missing was the paparazzi to capture the transformation.