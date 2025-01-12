HomeBeauty

Issa Rae's Most Iconic Beauty Looks

In honor of the actress and producer's 40th birthday, take a look back at her best beauty moments in the recent past.
Issa Rae's Most Iconic Beauty Looks
Neil Mockford/FilmMagic
By Shalwah Evans ·

Issa Rae’s beauty is far from insecure. Since 2011, she’s produced the HBO series Insecure, starred in a number of films, including as “President Barbie” in Barbie, and even launched a haircare line, Sienna Naturals. Much like her beauty on screen—her big barrel curls and purple lip in Barbie, for one—Rae’s red carpet and front row looks are just as confident as in her performances.

At the 2024 Fashion Awards, the doe-eyed actress and producer won the Pandora Leader of Change Award in an old Hollywood curl, extra-long lashes, and brown French tips (she favors an oval shape.) Her cheekbones, like at the Off-White Spring 2025 show, are lifted by her sweet smile often adorned with mocha glazed lips to match her powdered shadows.

At both the Vanity Fair Oscars Party and Alexandre Mattiussi SS 2025 show, Rae’s half-braided updo proved to be her signature. Meanwhile, slicked back buns are not far behind (as seen at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards) which draw attention to her matte skin moments.

In honor of Issa Rae’s 40th birthday, take a look back at her best beauty moments in the recent past.

The Fashion Awards 2024

Issa Rae’s Most Iconic Beauty Looks
LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 02: Issa Rae, winner of The Pandora Leader of Change Award, poses backstage at The Fashion Awards 2024 presented by Pandora at Royal Albert Hall on December 2, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

2024 US Open

Issa Rae’s Most Iconic Beauty Looks
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Issa Rae attends the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 07, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Marleen Moise/Getty Images)

Off-White RTW Spring 2025

Issa Rae’s Most Iconic Beauty Looks
Issa Rae at Off-White RTW Spring 2025 as part of New York Ready to Wear Fashion Week held at the Brooklyn Bridge Park on September 8, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)

Alexandre Mattiussi Menswear Spring/Summer 2025

Issa Rae’s Most Iconic Beauty Looks
PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Issa Rae attends the AMI – Alexandre Mattiussi Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images)

2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Issa Rae’s Most Iconic Beauty Looks
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Issa Rae attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)

96th Annual Academy Awards

Issa Rae’s Most Iconic Beauty Looks
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Issa Rae attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

75th Primetime Emmy Awards

Issa Rae’s Most Iconic Beauty Looks
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 15: Issa Rae attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Marni Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show

Issa Rae’s Most Iconic Beauty Looks
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Issa Rae attends the Marni Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 27, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

2023 photo call for Barbie

Issa Rae’s Most Iconic Beauty Looks
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 25: Issa Rae attends the press junket and photo call For “Barbie” at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

2023 photo call for Barbie

Issa Rae’s Most Iconic Beauty Looks
LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 12: Issa Rae attends a photocall for “Barbie” at the London Eye on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/WireImage)

54th NAACP Image Awards

Issa Rae’s Most Iconic Beauty Looks
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 25: Issa Rae attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

29th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration

Issa Rae’s Most Iconic Beauty Looks
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 17: Issa Rae attends the 29th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage,)

EBONY Power 100

Issa Rae’s Most Iconic Beauty Looks
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 29: Issa Rae attends EBONY Power 100 at Milk Studios Los Angeles on October 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for EBONY MEDIA GROUP)
01
Issa Rae Rocks The Hair And Makeup We Want
Issa Rae's Most Iconic Beauty Looks
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
02
Issa Rae Rocks The Hair And Makeup We Want
Issa Rae's Most Iconic Beauty Looks
John Lamparski/WireImage
03
Issa Rae Rocks The Hair And Makeup We Want
Issa Rae's Most Iconic Beauty Looks
Taylor Hill/Getty Images
04
Issa Rae Rocks The Hair And Makeup We Want
Issa Rae's Most Iconic Beauty Looks
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
05
Issa Rae Rocks The Hair And Makeup We Want
Issa Rae's Most Iconic Beauty Looks
Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
06
Issa Rae Rocks The Hair And Makeup We Want
Issa Rae's Most Iconic Beauty Looks
Taylor Hill/WireImage
07
Issa Rae Rocks The Hair And Makeup We Want
Issa Rae's Most Iconic Beauty Looks
Amanda Edwards/WireImage
08
Issa Rae Rocks The Hair And Makeup We Want
Issa Rae's Most Iconic Beauty Looks
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for BET
09
Issa Rae Rocks The Hair And Makeup We Want
Issa Rae's Most Iconic Beauty Looks
David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
10
Issa Rae Rocks The Hair And Makeup We Want
Issa Rae's Most Iconic Beauty Looks
FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO
11
Issa Rae Rocks The Hair And Makeup We Want
Issa Rae's Most Iconic Beauty Looks
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images
12
Issa Rae Rocks The Hair And Makeup We Want
Issa Rae's Most Iconic Beauty Looks
Amanda Edwards/WireImage
13
Issa Rae Rocks The Hair And Makeup We Want
Issa Rae's Most Iconic Beauty Looks
Jerod Harris/Getty Images
14
Issa Rae Rocks The Hair And Makeup We Want
Issa Rae's Most Iconic Beauty Looks
Taylor Hill/Getty Images
15
Issa Rae Rocks The Hair And Makeup We Want
Issa Rae's Most Iconic Beauty Looks
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
16
Issa Rae Rocks The Hair And Makeup We Want
Issa Rae's Most Iconic Beauty Looks
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
17
Issa Rae Rocks The Hair And Makeup We Want
Issa Rae's Most Iconic Beauty Looks
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic For HBO
18
Issa Rae Rocks The Hair And Makeup We Want
Issa Rae's Most Iconic Beauty Looks
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
19
Issa Rae Rocks The Hair And Makeup We Want
Issa Rae's Most Iconic Beauty Looks
Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images
20
Issa Rae Rocks The Hair And Makeup We Want
Issa Rae's Most Iconic Beauty Looks
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
TOPICS: 