In The Chair With: Mirna Jose

@mirnajose / Instagram

The importance of presentation has been embedded in Mirna Jose’s heart since she was a little girl. Her mother was always big on how Jose showed her hair. Jose’s upbringing is similar to that of other women of color who navigate having textured hair. She heavily relied on her mother for regular blowouts, relaxers, and colored styles throughout her childhood. It wasn’t until she was about to leave for college that Jose was challenged with learning to do her own hair.

“My mom gave me a crash course on how to do my hair. I had to learn quickly how to touch up my color, relax, and do a roller set. She even got me a portable hair dryer.” Having to navigate her roots made her fall in love with the experience.

Despite her growing passion for hair care, Jose went on to earn two bachelor’s degrees and quickly found herself soul-searching—bouncing around several industries. Ultimately, “I chose to control my future and follow my passion. Hairstyling was a safe bet because women always want to look good. No matter what is happening in the world.”

The plot twist Jose didn’t expect was for her to fall into the barber industry. Jose is a prestigious hairstylist and beloved barber who has cut hair for Angus Cloud, Kevin Durant, J Balvin, and more. She was recently part of A$ap Rocky’s Bottega Veneta campaign. Outside looking in, it’s easy to assume she has had an easy route into the celebrity barber space, but that is far from the truth. Jose faces disparities as a woman in a predominantly male industry. “Men love their barbers more than their significant others, and it was tough initially,” Jose jokes. “People have an idea of what a barber looks like, and I am not it. However, they feel slightly more relaxed once I take out my tools.”

Despite the challenges Jose has faced, she still advocates for women in the space. She believes representation matters for the stigma behind female barbers to decline. As she says, “gender has nothing to do with your ability to thrive in any career. Hair is hair; as women, we bring something different.”

Her favorite hair product:

Kintsugi Hair Supplement of course!

Her favorite hairstyle:

Whatever hair suits your face shape.

Her top healthy hair tip:

Get that trim!

The hair myth she wants to debunk:

Hair Growth shampoo and conditioner. Hair grows from within.

What she’s learned from her clients:

You have to take the time to practice self-care; it will do wonders for your confidence.

How she uplifts her clients:

I am their biggest fan. I always find something good about my clients and I will make sure that they know their worth.