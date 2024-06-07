ESScent Of The Week: Steve Madden Makes Its Fragrance Debut With Liquid Gold In A Bottle

Welcome to ESScent — a weekly fragrance series, where we tantalize your senses with the latest scents and swoon-worthy launches. From floral fantasies to sultry musks, we’re here to guide you through the ever-evolving landscape of perfumery, ensuring you’re always one step ahead in the scent game. Get ready to embark on a fragrant journey that celebrates the beauty, power, and individuality of Black women through the art of scent.

It’s no surprise that Steve Madden, a leader in footwear, handbags and accessories, has reigned supreme as a brand for several decades. Their products are not only affordable, but the iconic brand has been consistent in keeping pace with the constantly evolving styles and trends that customers have grown to know and love them for.

But if you’d asked me if a new fragrance from Steve Madden would have been on my Bingo card this summer (or even year), I instantly would have told you “no.” It’s not a lane I’d ever considered them to embark on, but to say I was pleasantly surprised would be an understatement.

Introducing your new daily perfume — Goldie.

First things first, Steve Madden doesn’t miss with the packaging and the bottle — which comes shaped like a heart — is literally melted gold. The juice inside is clean and fresh, and from the moment you experience Goldie, you’re greeted with a tantalizing blend of Italian bergamot, golden pear, and violet leaves. Don’t expect a juicy, candied pear, but a fresh and aquatic, bright pear that will transport you (at least, mentally for now) to being on someone’s yacht this summer. As the fragrance evolves, the heart notes reveal a delicate yet powerful floral bouquet. Imagine walking through a garden where jasmine and rose bloom in full glory, their petals soft yet commanding. The fragrance journey culminates in a warm and inviting base of amber and sandalwood. These rich, earthy notes provide a comforting and long-lasting finish, enveloping you in a sense of warmth and security. It’s the perfect blend of modern sophistication and timeless appeal, making Goldie a versatile fragrance for any occasion.

Named for Steve Madden’s daughter, Goldie is a collaboration between Steve Madden and Parlux Ltd., a leader in prestige fragrances.The fragrance itself was crafted by Christine Hassan, and if you know anything about Hassan, it will instantly make you want to get your hands on this one. Creating scents for notable brands like Florence by Mills, Tory Burch, and Vince Camuto, Hassan’s intention was to encapsulate the edgy, sassy confidence that defines the Steve Madden woman, while also speaking to her heart of gold — hence the bottle, get it?

Why I love it: Affordability meets classy and cozy — sign me up. Reminiscent of Santal 33, I found this to be a great alternative at a fraction of the price for one of my favorite scents. It’s a good everyday scent that isn’t overpowering, and as a person who loves aesthetics the bottle design instantly made me want to put it on my vanity to display. If you’re looking for something flirty in a bottle, you’ll want to move this one to the top shelf as an easy reach this summer.

Perfect pairings: Because this isn’t an overly offensive fragrance, I love how many options there are to play with it. Layering this with floral fragrance such as Yves Saint Laurent Libre, for example, will enhance the heart notes of Jasmine, Gardenia Petals, and Marigold in Goldie, adding depth and sophistication. While a woodsy fragrance like Tom Ford Oud Wood, will make this shine. The rich, smoky wood notes complement the sandalwood orpur and amberwood base notes in Goldie, creating a more grounded and warm fragrance experience. If you want to smell sweet and spicy, and like to lean on the unisex or masculine side of things, Viktor & Rolf Spicebomb can add an intriguing twist to the floral and fruity elements in Goldie, making the scent more complex and captivating.

While these are just a few recommendations, the key when layering fragrances, is to start with a light spritz of the base fragrance (in this case, Goldie Eau de Parfum) and then add a few spritzes of the complementary fragrance. Experiment with different combinations to find the perfect blend that suits your mood and personality.

This fragrance isn’t just worn; it’s experienced. This fragrance is a celebration of individuality, offering a scent that is both distinctive and universally appealing. Retailing for $78, it’s worth a buy for you to check this out yourself.