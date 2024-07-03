MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Blondes have fun, as they always say. Since summer started a few weeks ago, we’ve noticed that our girlfriends are dyeing their hair to keep up with the season’s trend. “Blonde hair ranges from pale, almost white shades to deep, golden tones,” Jill Turnbull, founder of Jill Turnbull Beauty, tells ESSENCE. “It’s often associated with lightness and brightness, making it a popular choice for those seeking a fresh, radiant look.”

However, if you’re a baddie opting for the sunny hue, there are a few maintenance tips to be aware of to keep it as healthy as possible. That said, below, Camilla Friend, a celebrity hairstylist, and Turnbull tell ESSENCE all about blonde hair and how to keep it in good shape.

Why is blonde hair a summer trend?

Interestingly enough, our hair naturally gets blonder due to sun exposure, salt and chlorine. With that in mind, Friend and Turnbull share that blonde hair complements the sunny vibe of summer. Blonde hair reflects sunlight by giving a sun-kissed appearance that enhances your natural features. “The trend also aligns with a seasonal desire for lighter, more carefree styles, making blonde hair an ideal choice for many during summer,” Turnbull says. “Whether you go for an all-over blonde look or just a few highlights to frame your face, blonde hair effortlessly boosts your mood and style, adding to the overall beach-ready look.”

What’s the dyeing process like?

“Coloring hair blonde is a complex process,” Friend says. “When you want to color your hair blonde, depending on what shade of blonde you’re going for, the process starts with bleach or high lift hair color to achieve blonde shades of color.” Friend also adds that it might take several times of coloring at the salon to achieve lighter shades of blonde, for those who want to go platinum.

Turnbull also adds that this step “involves understanding the client’s hair history, current condition, desired shade, and lifestyle.” The hairstylist needs to ensure that “the final result aligns with the client’s expectations and considers the hair’s health.” Friend shares that this is what hairstylists call “slow and go”: not rushing the hair and using lower volumes of peroxide.

The process starts with bleaching their hair. According to Turnbull, if you have dark hair, bleaching will help lift the existing color and the process can range from subtle highlights to complete full head lightening, depending on the blonde hair preference. To achieve the perfect blonde shade, apply a toner to neutralize unwanted brassy or yellow undertones.

How do I maintain the color?

Turnbull recommends using a color-safe shampoo and conditioner to help preserve and prevent the tone fading and won’t strip the color. For shampoos, look out for purple and blue shampoos for blonde hair. “Using purple or blue shampoo can counteract and neutralize brassy tones and keep the blonde shade cool and bright,” Turnbull says. “These shampoos contain pigments that neutralize yellow and orange hues and typically are very nourishing to help maintain the porosity.”

Additionally, Turnbull says to use hydrating protein masks and treatments to moisturize and strengthen the hair. “Blonde hair, especially if bleached, tends to be more porous and needs extra hydration,” Turnbull said. “Reducing the use of heat tools helps prevent damage and maintains color integrity. If heat styling is necessary, always use a heat protectant spray.”

What summer maintenance tips should I be mindful of?

Summer can be harsh on blonde hair. Why? Because of increased sun exposure, chlorine from swimming pools, and saltwater from the ocean. Turnbull recommends hydrating your hair, wearing a hat, using UV protection products and rinsing after swimming in the pool to protect your blonde hair.

When you’re wearing a hat, it protects your blonde hair from direct sunlight by reducing UV damage and color fading. Turnbull notes to look out for products like sprays, leave-in conditioners, or oils that have UV filters. “Hair products with UV filters help shield the hair from harmful rays, formulated to block UV radiation.” When you’re looking for hair products, make sure they have hydrating ingredients like shea butter, aloe vera, and hyaluronic acid.

Lastly, it is crucial to wear sunscreen on your scalp, especially if your hair is fine or thinning, which exposes your scalp. “A scalp-specific sunscreen or spray can effectively prevent sunburn and preserve your hair color,” Turnbull says. “Consider leave-in conditioners and hair oils with built-in SPF that won’t weigh your hair down for added protection.” Additionally, Turnbull also recommends to put aloe vera on your blonde hair, as an alternative, to “protect your scalp without disrupting your hairstyle, as it absorbs into the skin without leaving any residue.”

Which products should I use?

