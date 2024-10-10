Getty Images

Calling all disruptors! The GU Disruptors Summit is here yet again, bringing so many beauties to Atlanta for the weekend. For a full day— October 12th to be exact—ESSENCE GU will curate a space filled with activations, panels, performances, and networking opportunities to learn and connect with other zillenial folks.

Like all GU events, the attendees are sure to step out in top-notch fashion and beauty looks, especially for Summit’s fifth year anniversary. Excited to put their best foot forward, guests show up in their own expressions of beauty for a day of amplifying young voices and bucking against societal standards.

Naturally, we’re looking to some of this year’s panelists for major beauty inspiration. Showing up in ways that make us feel beautiful often starts with feeling confident in yourself and how you present yourself to the world. This year’s star-studded panelists embody this and remind us that authenticity is the final touch needed for every fool-proof beauty routine.

Serena Page—Disruptor Summit panelist, ESSENCE GU’s August cover star, and winner of Love Island Season 6—for one, garnered attention and stole our collective hearts by being her true self. Fans found beauty in her overall personality and presence, as well as in the beauty practices that set her apart.

This includes looks such as the goddess braids she managed to keep pristine the entire summer, as well as makeup techniques—including her signature bottom lash style— that received positive feedback from many, but more importantly, made her feel confident. The lash style she opted for was eye-catching and fun, and exuded the same bubbly energy audiences became fond of her for.

Raven Tracy and Kayla Nicole, two additional Summit panelists, teach us that the real baddies cultivate self love, and love for others in supportive, inclusive ways. These beauties are always paving the way—championing self-respect, empowerment, and individual beauty. Both women are known to switch their hairstyles up often, whether it be Raven sporting a hot pink style or Kayla rocking honey blonde. We look to them for beauty inspiration on how to experiment with their expressions from a place of creativity and confidence.

If you’re contemplating which beauty look to wear at the 2024 GU Disruptor’s Summit, take notes from these ladies. Know that having fun with your looks, and self-love, never go out of style— so let those be your guiding lights.