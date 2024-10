Best Beauty Looks From The American Museum Gala

Getty Images.

We can’t stop gushing over the red carpet moments from the American Museum Gala last night

For starters, The Bear actress Ayo Edebiri was rocking big curls—giving a Diana Ross moment on the red carpet. Additionally, she wore bronzer on her eyes with nude lipstick. Speaking of nude lipstick, Kerry Washington wore hers with a slick back ponytail. Meanwhile, Zoe Saldana channeled the 1920s with her hairstyle slicked to the side, pairing nicely with cranberry red lipstick.

We saw some Betty Boop hair swirls on the red carpet, too. Take it from Danielle Deadwyler, who showed us the true definition of a face card. This time it was topped off with a dramatic eyeliner look and brown lipstick.

Then, Taraji P. Henson and H.E.R gave us major hair inspo. Henson rocked a new, brown and red style, while H.E.R. came to the red carpet with loose, parted curls in an updo. Cynthia Erivo showed us that you can rock green makeup, which was surely a nod to her upcoming film, Wicked. Lastly, Andra Day served goddess vibes with her twists in a scarf, glitter eyeshadow and hot pink lipstick—a reminder that simple and classy go hand in hand.