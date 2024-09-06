Aja Naomi King On Diversifying L’Oréal Paris’ “Women Of Worth” Program

How to Get Away With Murder’s Aja Naomi King loves being a brand ambassador for L’Oréal Paris. And not just because of their stellar products—like L’Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer and L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara— but also because of their Women of Worth foundation.

Founded in 2006 with the mission statement, “Because You’re Worth It,” the brand searches nationwide to select 10 non-profit leaders to be named Women of Worth honorees. King has been a brand ambassador since 2017, and she empowers and advocates for Black women who are making a positive change in the world. This year, the brand is selecting non-profit leaders to receive $25,000 to support their charitable cause, mentorship from other leaders, and the ability to use the L’Oréal Paris network to share their stories.

“I had no idea that L’Oréal did so much on just the philanthropic side,” King tells ESSENCE. “They pick ten women each year to honor and highlight the incredible work women do in their communities.” Although, as King says about Black women, “resilience is in our blood,” having support from major brands like this is essential.

Because of this partnership, King is excited to continue diversifying L’Oréal Paris’ portfolio and reminding other Black women they’re worthy and beautiful, too. “L’Oréal Paris is about owning the fact that you are worth it simply because you are here, alive, and deserving,” says King. “I love that I get to be one of the many beautiful, diverse faces of L’Oreal Paris, saying that message and knowing the impact globally that we are having all over the world for everyone.”

When it comes to her favorite products, she reaches for L’Oréal Paris Hyaluronic Acid Serum, L’Oréal Paris Telescopic Intense Lash Length Original Mascara, and L’Oréal Paris Makeup Infallible Never Fail Eyeliner. Afterall, “Knowing you look good makes you feel good,” she says. “When you find your favorites, they become irreplaceable.”

As for her beauty inspirations, she often turns to her mother. “I remember my mom would take lipstick and use that on her cheeks to create her blush,” says King. “She loves to play and experiment with makeup,” King adds. “She reminds me that feeling beautiful is all about keeping it fun and fresh for yourself.”