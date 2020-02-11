Essence Fest 2020: Here’s The Full Superdome Lineup So Far

The first 2020 ESSENCE Festival of Culture Superdome lineup has been announced and as expected, this year’s artists will surely have the Superdome on fire all weekend long.

Get your tickets now for the 2020 ESSENCE Festival of Culture, celebrating all things global Black excellence like you’ve never seen before!

From the incomparable Bruno Mars headlining the Festival for the very first time, to the return of music royalty like Janet Jackson and Patti LaBelle; to sets from classic Hip Hop and R&B gatekeepers like Raphael Saadiq, Tamia, Swizz Beatz and Doug E. Fresh, to performances from the talented young chart-toppers of today like Janelle Monae, Summer Walker, Jidenna, Saweetie, Sir and Ari Lennox, the list of must-see performers on our 2020 lineup is truly endless.

Plus, none other than Loni Love is returning as host!

Scroll through for a look at everyone who’s been announced so far and be sure to keep an eye on ESSENCE.com, as well as all of our ESSENCE social pages on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to be the first to know when more names are added to this star-studded list.

See you in NOLA!