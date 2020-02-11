Essence Fest 2020: Here’s The Full Superdome Lineup So Far
By Rachaell Davis ·

The first 2020 ESSENCE Festival of Culture Superdome lineup has been announced and as expected, this year’s artists will surely have the Superdome on fire all weekend long.

Get your tickets now for the 2020 ESSENCE Festival of Culture, celebrating all things global Black excellence like you’ve never seen before!

From the incomparable Bruno Mars headlining the Festival for the very first time, to the return of music royalty like Janet Jackson and Patti LaBelle; to sets from classic Hip Hop and R&B gatekeepers like Raphael Saadiq, Tamia, Swizz Beatz and Doug E. Fresh, to performances from the talented young chart-toppers of today like Janelle Monae, Summer Walker, Jidenna, Saweetie, Sir and Ari Lennox, the list of must-see performers on our 2020 lineup is truly endless.

Plus, none other than Loni Love is returning as host!

Scroll through for a look at everyone who’s been announced so far and be sure to keep an eye on ESSENCE.com, as well as all of our ESSENCE social pages on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to be the first to know when more names are added to this star-studded list.

See you in NOLA!

Loni Love
Mainstage Host
Bruno Mars
Mainstage Headliner
Janet Jackson
Mainstage
Patti LaBelle
Mainstage
Summer Walker
Mainstage
Janelle Monae
Mainstage
Raphael Saadiq
Mainstage
Ari Lennox
Mainstage
Swizz Beatz
Mainstage - In The Zone curation featuring guest artists
D Nice
Mainstage DJ
Estelle
Mainstage
Kranium
Mainstage - Reggae x Afrobeats Link Up
Chronixx
Mainstage - Reggae x Afrobeats Link Up
Max Glazer
Mainstage - Reggae x Afrobeats link up
Tamia
Superlounge
Saweetie
Superlounge Performer
Jidenna
Superlounge Performer
June's Diary
Superlounge
Sir
Superlounge
Rapsody
Superlounge
Smino
Superlounge
Kiana Lede
Superlounge Performer
Goldlink
Superlounge
Leikeli47
Superlounge Performer
Jamesdavis
Superlounge
Casme
Superlounge Performer
D Smoke
Demi Grace
Superlounge
Oswin Benjamin
Superlounge
Masego
Superlounge
Tank and the Bangas
Superlounge
Doug E. Fresh
Superlounge
Mr Eazi
Superlounge
Stokely
Superlounge
Elah Hale
Superlounge
Teamarr
Superlounge
The New Respects
Superlounge
