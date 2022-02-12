Where Did The Time Go? Photos Of Usher And His Sons From Over The Years

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Usher Raymond has given us back-to-back hits since 1994 when he floored us with his self-titled debut album Usher (’90s babies know what it is).

Aside from being an R&B vet, songwriter and dancer, Usher is also a father to four kids.

His first two children come from his relationship with former wife and fashion designer Tameka Foster. They share sons Usher Raymond V and Naviyd Ely Raymond.

Usher and Foster had a very public custody battle amid their divorce while their two sons were still very young. The crooner was made primary caregiver and fully embraced fatherhood.

Usher has always found joy in being a dad. Back in 2008, when he became a first-time father, he told ESSENCE, “I’m so proud to be a father by the time I’m 30. I’d hate to be 80 years old and not be able to run with my kids. I need to still be able to do back flips when they’re in high school!”

The eight-time Grammy award-winning artist doesn’t have his kids in the limelight often, but we catch rare sightings on social media, like when he was most recently spotted with Naviyd at a fashion show this week. Look who’s all grown up!

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Raymond also has two children with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea, VP of A&R at Epic Records. The two began publicly seeing one another in 2019 and had their first child, Sovereign Bo Raymond, in 2020. The couple welcomed their second child, Sire Castrello Raymond, in 2021.

Check out sweet images of Raymond and loved ones with his oldest sons over the years on the singer’s fatherhood journey.

01 Usher With “Cinco” and Naviyd GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images 02 Usher With “Cinco” or Usher Raymond V Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic 03 Usher With “Cinco” or Usher Raymond V Chris McKay/Getty Images for Usher’s New Look Foundation 04 Usher With “Cinco” and Naviyd Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images 05 Usher With Naviyd Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images 06 “Cinco” and Naviyd With Their Grandmother, Jonetta Patton Paras Griffin/Getty Images