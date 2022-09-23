This is why normal waxing is painful, see a live demo of this amazing alternative for waxing!

READ MORE LESS

The creator of Sugardoh, Aliyah Marandiz, breaks down why normal waxing techniques are painful during this week’s episode of Shop Essence Live. Aliyah created this product out of a need to find a waxing solution that was kind to her already sensitive skin. Sugardoh is a vegan, compostable, and virtually pain-free solution to all of us who love the results of what waxing gives us, but hates the pain!

Watch a live demo of a sugar waxing and hear how you should care for and maintain your sugar waxing on Essence’s IG now!