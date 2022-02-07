The Receipts Michelle Obama

She has style, vision, and a voice that is energizing and authentic. When Michelle Obama speaks, we listen! Our forever FLOTUS will always be the epitome of #BlackGirlMagic. Our former first lady has used her platform to remind us that we are all,“ Becoming, ” and we get to do so with grace. From Chicago to the White House, Michelle has broken all the barriers, exceeded expectations & overcome obstacles to be the woman, mother, and trailblazer that we know and love. It’s her excellence for us! Here are, THE RECEIPTS. We love Michelle Obama, Deeply. Love, ESSENCE