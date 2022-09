READ MORE LESS

On this week’s episode of Shop Essence Live, We feature the Nasty Girl collection which is the brain-child of Pinky and Melissa, is a limited edition collection for the Lip Bar. The ladies share the story about how it came to be, advantages of being apart of the New Voices Family as a small Black Owned business wanting to scale, and their secret to being two of the most successful businesses under the NVF umbrella. Watch as we SELL OUT live on air!