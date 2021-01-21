The 11 Most Anticipated Films Of 2021

After a year filled with production delays, couch premieres, and tons of binge streaming, it’s safe to say most can’t wait to see all that 2021 has to offer. And while many of the year’s highly anticipated film releases will look much different than the year prior, we’re at least happy to report some of the films we were looking forward to seeing last year will finally have their theatrical or wide release.

After being postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic, Will Smith’s King Richard will finally debut later this year, along with the return of Prince Akeem and his right-hand man Semmi in the highly anticipated Coming 2 America. This Valentine’s Day you’ll also want to cozy up to one of the most-talked-about film productions of 2020, Malcolm and Marie. From blockbusters and dramas to thrillers and biopics, here are some of the films that we’re eager to see drop this year.