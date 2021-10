THE TRAILBLAZING ENTERTAINER WILL SERVE AS THE FACE AND VOICE DRIVING THE COGNAC’S GROUNDBREAKING NEW CAMPAIGN. Actor, musician, and all-around entertainer Janelle Monae has just entered a historic partnership with Martell. Monae will serve as the energy driving brand’s new campaign, “Soar Beyond the Expected,” in an all-woman-led production of audiovisual and photographic art – a true rarity in the world of spirits.