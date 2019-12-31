(Photo by James Devaney/WireImage)

As the decade comes to a close, Mariah Carey is once again on the top of the charts. And although it’s been 25 years since her hit single “All I Want For Christmas Is You” was released, because it finally hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts, it gave Carey another mark in the history books.

The singer is now the first artist ever to top the Billboard charts in four separate decades: 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s.

Once news hit Twitter, it was only right for the Queen of Christmas to respond.

“Yaaaaaaaaay!!! WE. DID. IT,” she wrote on Monday. “But…. what’s a decade?”

“All I Want For Christmas Is You,” originally released on Carey’s Merry Christmas album, is now in its third week in the No. 1 spot, according to Billboard.

This is Carey’s 19th Hot 100 No. 1 hit, extending her record for the most among solo artists. She’s now one No. 1 song away from matching The Beatles’ overall record of 20 Hot 100 No. 1 songs.

