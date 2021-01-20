Loading the player…

We’ve entered an era where Black women are finally getting their flowers and that extends to women in Hip-Hop. From Roxanne Roxanne on Netflix to Lifetime’s upcoming biopic, Salt-N-Pepa, the stories of women in rap are taking front and center, and rightfully so.

Of course, you can’t talk about influential women in rap without mentioning the Queen Bee. And Lil Kim told us she might be next in line for her own biographical drama.

“I have a secret but I can’t you,” Kim says coyly during an interview for season two of the BET+ series American Gangster: Trap Queens which she narrates. “It’s dealing with me and my life a little bit, kinda.”

Though she can’t share exact details of the project, the Hardcore rapper says she sees her story being told in documentary and biopic form. “I want people to know the real Kim. All the stories that everybody else tells, chile, don’t listen to it.”

Lil Kim, real name Kimberly Jones, came on the scene in 1994 with Junior M.A.F.I.A. and adopted her stage name at 19. Over the next 25 years, she sold more than 15 million albums and 30 million singles worldwide, with her fifth and most recent album, 9, being released in 2019. When it comes to her life and career, there’s a lot of ground to cover, which is why Kim says, “I see my movie in parts. So I have to find the perfect little girl, then I have to find the teenager, then I have to find the perfect teenager into almost like young adult, and then I play the remaining part myself.”

While most celebrities aim for big-name actresses to tell their story, Kim is leaning toward an unknown thespian to depict her. “It can only be a girl that’s from the hood that I’m from,” the Bed-Stuy native says before dropping her celebrity pick. “I love Teyana, she’s my only other thought. There’s nobody else in the industry at all but Teyana. But, even before Teyana — I love Teyana, but she’s from Harlem –before Teyana, I would love to give some little girls from Brooklyn a chance so I can connect. Really connect.”

