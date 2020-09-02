Latoia Fitzgerald Is The Designer You Need To Know

In the midst of all that is going on this year, Black fashion curators have been able to utilize this fashion industries awaking as a monetization play. After a call out from industry insiders about the accessibility Black fashion mavens were given, there’s been an outpour of support for designers of color.

“Lionne received a lot of positive publicity. As a Black female owned business, I’m grateful because a lot more people are now aware of my brand,” exclaimed Latoia Fitzgerald, Founder of Lionne. “Times like this have made people aware and reminded those who may have forgotten how important it is to support each other.” Lionne launched in 2018 and has become an emerging luxury independent fashion house within the 2 years the brand has been running. The items range in style but give a sultry aesthetic that includes lace, cut-outs, and sheer moments. “Keeping queens in mind,” the website reads.

Most recently, Lionne launched it latest collection “Royal Blood.” Staying true the brands DNA, Fitzgerald utilized this collection to bring back updated wardrobe staples, while also upgrading her tailoring techniques and color selection for her latest collection.

ESSENCE got a chance to speak with Fitzgerald about her latest collection, the outpouring support, and the challenges of launching a fashion house.

ESSENCE: Where does your love for fashion stem from?

Fitzgerald: I’ve always loved fashion. I was raised in a creative household. My mom made clothing and home decor for everyone in the neighborhood. I remember trips to the fabric store and arts and craft store as a child. I fell in love with making clothes when I was 12. The first thing I learned how to make was a pair of pants. As a teenager, it took me hours to get ready because I played dress up every time I got dressed.

ESSENCE What would you say is the hardest part about launching a fashion line?

Fitzgerald: The hardest part about launching a fashion line is the business side of things. Naturally I’m a creative person but I had to learn to be a businesswoman. I’ve been through a lot of ups and downs on the back end of my business. I’m still learning and having to handle things I don’t like to deal with. People say they want to start a clothing line but have no idea how hard it is and the intricacies of a fashion brand. If things aren’t together on the business side, your brand will suffer.

ESSENCE: Who is the Lionne customer?

Fitzgerald: She’s the modern day woman who’s on the move. She’s chic and classy but also edgy.

ESSENCE: Was your business affected by Covid-19 at all?

Fitzgerald: YES! When Covid-19 came through and shut everything down, I looked at this as a new way to challenge my skills, especially as a Fashion designer. Working from home on the Royal Blood collection, unable to get to the fabrics stores I’d normally go to, had definitely diverted designs and production. I had a different location and production planned for the Royal Blood collection but COVID put a stop to that.

ESSENCE: What was the creative direction behind “Royal Blood”?

Fitzgerald: Our Royal Blood collection contributes to the industry and the world at large. Keeping queens in mind, this collection doesn’t stick to the complex rules defined as “royalty”. Instead it balances edge and elegance with unique pieces. As an ode to our royalty heritage, many of the pieces are named after African Queens. All which was inspired to celebrate Leo season.

ESSENCE: What’s the feeling like when you put out a new collection?

Fitzgerald: I get nervous. Sometimes I second guess my work. Sometimes I fear that people won’t be as receptive as they were with the previous collection. I always pray and have pep talks with myself like “Toia your work is fire, stop tripping” lol.

ESSENCE: What’s next for Lionne?

Fitzgerald: Just like 2020 so far, full of surprises The way 2020 is going I have no idea lol. I’m going to continue learning as a Fashion Designer and as a businesswoman. And because of that, my brand will continue to evolve. I’m excited to expand my creativity and discover what’s next