10 Last Minute Gifts For Dads And Grads

There’s always that one person that waits until a couple days (*ahem* or the day of), to search for the perfect gift to get their favorite Dad or grad. Thanks to Amazon and online retailers that offer last minute shipping options, that’s no longer an issue.
The best part? You’re not too late to get great gifts for dad that will make it there on time. In fact, we’ve found deals on everything from tasty treats, to a home organizing system, they can all be dropped at your doorstep — or inbox — within days, so you don’t show up to dinner empty handed.
To help you find the right gift (and quickly), we found the best last-minute Father’s Day gifts for all kinds of dads and grads.
01
nomadiQ Portable Grill
Outside is officially open, and you know what that means: it’s officially BBQ season! Thankfully, nomadiQ has reinvented the idea of portable grills. No more lugging around a large, bulky grill or bags of charcoal. This lightweight portable grill weighs only 12 pounds, while providing all the features of a full-size grill. The perfect grill to take anywhere, it is perfect for small patios and decks, or for your RV.
02
Sprinkles Cupcakes
There’s always room for dessert! Double the deliciousness, dad can indulge in his favorite cupcakes while trying Sprinkles newest chocolate bars that were inspired by the bakery’s most popular cupcake flavors. Orders for the Father’s Day dozen are available for national shipping, the bundle includes a dozen cupcakes (3 Red Velvet, 3 Black & White, 3 Dark Chocolate, and 3 Vanilla) and an assorted box of Sprinkles Chocolates.
03
Vivelo Bikes
The days of going to your local sporting goods store to pick out a bike are over. With Vivelo, dads and grads can design a bike that reflects their personality and style instead of choosing a cookie cutter bike off store shelves dreading that thousands of people will have the same model. Vivelo allows consumers to choose features and colors that set their bike apart and are an extension of themselves. Vivelo would be great for any Summer features that may be in the works.
04
Yellow Leaf Hammocks
Yellow Leaf Hammocks bring high-quality hangin’ comfort to your home or outdoor living space. You can set up their Signature Hammock in the backyard for ultimate staycation vibes to update her space to relax with a book, coffee or a drink. The Signature Hammock is handwoven with ultra-soft yarn that’s versatile, durable, and deeply comfortable.
05
HelloFresh
You can also always gift dad a HelloFresh gift card so he can prepare delicious, healthy meals while spending less time in the grocery store and kitchen and more time doing what he loves — just choose a predetermined amount based on the number of meals and servings, input dad’s info and schedule when you’d like him to receive.
06
1Thrive Henry Wall Organizing System
Keep dad organized in his home office with the Henry wall organizing system by 1Thrive. Sleek and stylish and big on ideas the Henry packs a major organizational punch. Dad will be able to quickly view his weekly schedule, notes list, and have access to a corkboard to cover all of life’s basics.
07
Zeno Gym
Hot girl (or guy) summer is officially here, so bring the gym experience home with an all-in-one resistance bench? An entire gym that is extremely affordable compared to other benches, and with Zeno Gym, you’ll get one bench, 3 pairs of bands (50 lbs, 30 lbs, 15 lbs), 6-D rings for resistance band attachments, 2 handles, 2 ankles straps and an accessories bag.
08
D’USSE Cognac
Looking for something that tastes better than a tie? Don’t sweat it – available via e-comm platforms such as ReserveBar, Total Wine, and Drizly, a gorgeous, design-forward bottle of D’USSÉ Cognac can be delivered for same day or next day shipping, and will be savored by Dad for his most special moments in the years to come.
09
Chocograms
Chocograms are customizable chocolates and treats for every occasion. The brand offers oh-so-cute varieties in reusable tins, glasses, or mugs. Have fun with its gender reveal bombs, chocolate bark, and Belgian chocolate spheres filled with goodies. These handmade small batches are sure to please every chocolate lover and make the sweetest party favors.
10
Hisense- U6G 4K ULED Smart Android TV
What’s a better upgrade than a new TV? And of course, if you’re going to gift one, it must be the best of the best. With the all new Hisense: U6G 4K ULED Smart Android TV, quantum dot brings an element of realism and beautiful picture quality, unlocking the power of more than a billion color combinations, perfectly expressed, so scenes pop with the impact of lifelike color.
11
Cotton Blues Cheesecakes
Whether Dad is a cheesecake expert or has a bit of a sweet tooth, this “New York Approved” confection will be sure to put a smile on any Dad, Uncle or Grandpa’s face. Cotton Blues cheesecake has been a standard in the South for years and has even been dubbed “New York Approved” by countless diners. Each cheesecake is handcrafted in small batches with seven ingredients, ensuring the best quality, flavor and rich texture. The Original Mississippi-made recipe is a classic on its own, and is the base for beautifully swirled options including Blueberry, Strawberry or Sea-Salted Caramel. Cotton Blues cheesecake can be purchased directly on Goldbelly’s online marketplace!