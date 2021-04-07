Going Strong: A Look Back At Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker’s Love Through The Years

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The number “7” is considered to be lucky by many people and cultures, and this week, one of our favorite reality TV couples celebrated their seventh year of marriage.

Lovebirds Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker tied the knot on April 4, 2016. To celebrate their wedding anniversary, the fun-loving couple shared a cute Instagram reel of them jetsetting off to a picturesque tropical location hand-in-hand. (We’re jealous!)

Burruss, 44, and Tucker, 47, first met on the set of Real Housewives Of Atlanta. At the time, he was working as a producer behind the scenes and they connected instantly. Since then we’ve watched their love story bloom and grow right before our eyes on the show and on social media. We watch them marry before friends in family in a lavish ceremony in Atlanta and welcome two children into their beautiful blended family—son Ace Wells Tucker, 5, and daughter Blaze Tucker, 1. Burrus is also proud mom to daughter Riley Burrus, 18, from a previous relationship and Tucker is a doting dad to daughter Kaela Tucker.

“This is one of the best days of my life! I never imagined that I would marry my best friend. Todd’s been that to me,” Kandi told In Touch right after their wedding day in 2016. “And to have just had the wedding of my dreams, it’s all been so beautiful. Now it’s time to party!”

And party they have. The feel-good vibes kept going as The Tuckers continue to focus on family, love and fun when they’re together. Here at ESSENCE, it’s all about the Black love, so in honor of their marriage milestone, we celebrate by taking a look back at some of the sweet and tender moments from their story.

Happy anniversary, Kandi and Todd!