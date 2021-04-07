Going Strong: A Look Back At Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker’s Love Through The Years
Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images
By Charli Penn ·

The number “7” is considered to be lucky by many people and cultures, and this week, one of our favorite reality TV couples celebrated their seventh year of marriage.

Lovebirds Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker tied the knot on April 4, 2016. To celebrate their wedding anniversary, the fun-loving couple shared a cute Instagram reel of them jetsetting off to a picturesque tropical location hand-in-hand. (We’re jealous!)

Burruss, 44, and Tucker, 47, first met on the set of Real Housewives Of Atlanta. At the time, he was working as a producer behind the scenes and they connected instantly. Since then we’ve watched their love story bloom and grow right before our eyes on the show and on social media. We watch them marry before friends in family in a lavish ceremony in Atlanta and welcome two children into their beautiful blended family—son Ace Wells Tucker, 5, and daughter Blaze Tucker, 1. Burrus is also proud mom to daughter Riley Burrus, 18, from a previous relationship and Tucker is a doting dad to daughter Kaela Tucker.

“This is one of the best days of my life! I never imagined that I would marry my best friend. Todd’s been that to me,” Kandi told In Touch right after their wedding day in 2016. “And to have just had the wedding of my dreams, it’s all been so beautiful. Now it’s time to party!”

And party they have. The feel-good vibes kept going as The Tuckers continue to focus on family, love and fun when they’re together. Here at ESSENCE, it’s all about the Black love, so in honor of their marriage milestone, we celebrate by taking a look back at some of the sweet and tender moments from their story.

Happy anniversary, Kandi and Todd!

01
“Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions Of A Marriage Counselor” Atlanta Screening
02
The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Kandi’s Wedding – Season 1
03
“NEWSical The Musical” VIP Party
04
Kandi and Todd Through The Years
The Tuckers pose with two of their four “reasons”, Ace Wells Tucker and Blaze Tucker.
Instagram
05
Kandi and Todd Through The Years
The Tuckers were dressed to impress at BET’s 2017 American Black Film Festival Honors Awards in 2017.
Photo by J. Countess/WireImage
06
Kandi and Todd Through The Years
The Tuckers snuggle for a date night, something they’re always intentional about keeping on their calendars.
Instagram
07
Kandi and Todd Through The Years
A white-hot date night for The Tuckers.
Instagram
08
Kandi and Todd Through The Years
The Tuckers attend the UNCF Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball in Atlanta in 2019.
Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images
09
The Real Housewives of Atlanta – Season 8
10
Kandi and Todd Through The Years
The Tuckers and their minis.
Instagram
11
Kandi and Todd Through The Years
The Tuckers attend Indiana Pacers vs Atlanta Hawks game in January 2020.
Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images
12
Majic After Dark In Concert – Atlanta, GA
13
Outkast #ATLast
14
Celebrities Attend Charlotte Hornets vs Atlanta Hawks
15
Kandi and Todd Through The Years
The proud parents pose with their son, Ace,
Instagram
16
Kandi and Todd Through The Years
The Tuckers’ big beautiful blended family pose for a holiday photo moment.
Instagram
17
Kandi and Todd Through The Years
Feel good holiday love from The Tuckers.
Instagram
