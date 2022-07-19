READ MORE LESS
Actresses Aida Osman and KaMillion talk about the importance of representation in Issa Rae’s new HBO series Rap Sh!t and how Black girls from Miami will be able to see themselves in their characters
Every day we're serving Black women deeply. Come get a plate of goodness! Sign up for daily content and exclusive offers you'll love!
Actresses Aida Osman and KaMillion talk about the importance of representation in Issa Rae’s new HBO series Rap Sh!t and how Black girls from Miami will be able to see themselves in their characters