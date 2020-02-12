The nominated films at the Academy Awards might be important, but just as everyone is waiting to see who the winners will be, they want to see what everyone will be wearing. This year the women did not come to play. They graced the red carpet wearing dresses that included mesh, embellishments, ruffles, and tulle. While pink seemed to be the color of the night ‘Harriet’ actress, Cynthia Erivo opted for white.

Erivo’s look was a showstopper as she stunned in custom Atelier Versace gown and accessorized with Maria Tash earrings and rings. Celebrity stylist, Jason Bolden was the mastermind behind her glamorous and chic look. Prior to Hollywood’s biggest night, ESSENCE spoke with Bolden and he told us we could expect magic from the actress. Bolden explained that Erivo is full of joy and she’s always smiling.

THE OSCARS® – The 92nd Oscars® broadcasts live on Sunday, Feb. 9,2020 at the Dolby Theatre® at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood and will be televised live on The ABC Television Network at 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST. (Rick Rowell via Getty Images) CYNTHIA ERIVO

“And with that smile, we’re probably going to see a lot of magic from her, you’re going to see a bright smile, and that’s pretty much what the vibe is going to be for her.” Bolden partnered with Invisalign clear aligners, the modern, discreet way to straighten your teeth. He shared his tips to glam up any look, including the not-so-secret finishing touch – your smile.

“You can see so many great dresses, you can see so many great shoes, you can see loads of great joy, but don’t have the one thing that people can truly, truly connect with, which is a beautiful smile,” exclaimed Bolden.