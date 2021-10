A prequel set in 1991 Jamaica, Queens NY that chronicles the high school years of Kanan Stark, the character based on and first played by EP Curtis “”50 Cent”” Jackson in the original Power series. Fans of Power will know that Kanan was killed in Season 5. This series explores how it all started for him, how he was raised, his relationship with his mom, what got him into the drug trade, what made him who he is, and his friendships and relationships. Premiering July 18.