A behind-the-scenes look at ABC’s hottest new Fall drama, Queens. The series follows four women in their 40s who reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had in the ’90s that made them legends in the Hip-Hop world. Panelists: Eve – Rapper & Actress Brandy – Singer & Actress Naturi Naughton – Singer & Actress Nadine Velazquez – Actress Angelique Jackson – Journalist