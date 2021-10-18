Eaa.1.06.women Of Starz Take The Lead V11

The leading ladies from the STARZ shows we love and can’t wait to love unite for an empowering conversation about bringing narratives to life that center Black women and tell diverse, authentic stories on screen. Panelists: Brandee Evans, Actress, P-Valley Shannon Thornton, Actress, P-Valley Andrea Bordeaux, Actress, Run the World Amber Stevens West, Actress, Run the World Patina Miller, Actress, vRaising Kanan Corbin Reid, Actress, Run the World Brande Victorian, ESSENCE Senior Entertainment Editor