Another Easter celebration is in the books and it seems many of our favorite celebs had a blast. Considering we’ve spent the last two or so Easters in the thick of the pandemic, it’s nice that many were able to celebrate with family and even friends. The wonderful thing about holidays is whether or not you believe in the reason for the season, it’s a chance to step away from the busyness of every day and love on the people in your life. Here are some of our favorite shots of celebrities doing just that this Easter.