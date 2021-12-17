Loading the player... Home · Videos Big Sean Talks Acting And Goal Setting READ MORE LESS By admin · Updated December 17, 2021 The rapper/actor talks stepping in front of the camera and why he sets new goals each year. TOPICS: acting actor Big Sean television tv show Loading the player... See More Videos Porsha Williams On Why She Spoke Out About R. Kelly Videos Tyler Lepley On His Approach To Acting Videos Tyler Lepley Talks Therapy Videos Porsha Williams On Motherhood Videos Tyler Lepley On Gaining Notoriety Videos Porsha Williams Talks Submission And Her New Approach To Mar... Videos Porsha Williams Talks Tackling Fibroids Videos Porsha Williams Shares Inspiration Behind Her Memoir