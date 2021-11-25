BET Soul Train Awards 2021| Celebs On The Red Carpet

Saturday night, celebrities brought the heat to Harlem for the 2021 Soul Train Awards. Held at the historic Apollo Theater in New York City, this year’s award show wasn’t just another ceremony, but a celebration of 50 years of Soul Train. Maxwell and Ashanti were the guests of honor, with the former being presented with the Legend Award and the latter the Lady of Soul Award. The two took the stage in addition to other performers including Lucky Daye, Ari Lennox, Leon Bridges, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak as Soul Sonic, and BET Amplified artists Elhae and Marzz.