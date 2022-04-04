Let’s make one thing clear: Black girls with colored hair always reign supreme. Last night, at the 2022 Grammy Awards, things were no different. While many were in awe of the vibrant shades of the designer silhouettes that dominated the carpet — from Billy Porter in hot pink Valentino, to H.E.R. in a Dreamsicle-hued Peter Dundas jumpsuit — our eyes were on the textured tresses and the dynamic hairstyles that accompanied them. Saweetie, who for the first time ever wore her pixie cut on a red carpet, one she died a silver-ish glow, to Jamaican dancehall queen Spice, who wore a vibrant, tousled teal bun, vivid strands were the true victors of last night’s happenings. But don’t just take our word for it — ahead, a selection of queens whose hair colors will leave you with some new hair inspo, and a reason to hit up your hairstylist ASAP.