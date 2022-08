READ MORE LESS

Today, ABC News Studios announced that Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20 will air on August 23 as a part of Disney’s World Princess Week.

The 25th anniversary celebration of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella will feature members of its star-studded cast, which includes Brandy, Whoopi Goldberg, Paolo Montalban, Victor Garber, Bernadette Peters, Jason Alexander and Veanne Cox.