24 Photos Of Kobe Bryant, The Father And Family Man

Kobe Bryant was a man of many talents. Not only was he an incredible athlete with a top-notch sense of discipline, but he was also an exceptional leader, mentor, creative and businessman. Today, we remember the late, great NBA legend for what he loved doing most – being a devoted father and husband. Kobe and his wife Vanessa Bryant met in 1999 on the set of a music video. They exchanged numbers and soon had their first date at Disneyland. Six months later, they became engaged and in 2001, they wed in a Catholic Church ceremony. Over the years, they went on to have four daughters: Natalia, Gianna, Bianka and Capri. On January 26, 2020 Kobe and Gianna Bryant tragically died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.