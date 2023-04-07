Home · News WATCH: Will Packer Speaks To The Importance Of Telling Positive Black Stories “I want to use my voice to make movies that are not just for Black audiences - but for all audiences," Packer said. "And tell universal stories through a Black lens.” READ MORE LESS By Okla Jones · Updated April 7, 2023 Ahead of the release of his new film Praise This, producer Will Packer sat down with ESSENCE to discuss the project, the actors involved, and the importance of telling Black stories, and changing the narrative and public perception of Black culture. TOPICS: Entertainment Gospel hollywood Peacock praise this Will Packer