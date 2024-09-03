WATCH | Sanaa Lathan, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Mekhi Phifer And Russell Hornsby Bring The Story Of ‘The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat’ To Life

The Hulu film explores the enduring bonds of friendship as three women navigate decades of love, family, and life’s challenges.

In a panel discussion with ESSENCE, Mekhi Phifer, Sanaa Lathan, Russell Hornsby, and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor delved into the emotional depth of their new film, The Supremes at EARL’s All-You-Can-Eat. The cast explored the unbreakable bonds of sisterhood portrayed in the film, which follows lifelong friends Odette, Barbara Jean, and Clarice as they navigate life’s joys and sorrows.

During the conversation, Ellis-Taylor highlighted the film’s portrayal of resilience, while Lathan emphasized the authenticity of the characters’ experiences. The panel captured the essence of friendship, love, and the trials that test them, offering a glimpse into the heart of the film.