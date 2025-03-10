WATCH | Mom Creates Skincare Line for Young Melanated Skin

This week on Shop Essence Live we talk to Patrice Chappelle, a powerhouse mom and entrepreneur, turned frustration into innovation when she and her son Bron Echols co-founded MelanBrand Skin, a game-changing skincare line designed for young melanated skin.

After tirelessly searching store shelves and finding nothing safe, effective, and truly made for her children’s unique skin needs, Patrice knew it was time to create what was missing.

More than just skincare, MelanBrand Skin is a movement, crafted with all-natural, non-toxic ingredients to nourish, protect, and empower the next generation to embrace their beauty with confidence.

