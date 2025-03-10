WATCH | Black-Owned Candles that give every purchase a purpose!

This week on Shop Essence Live in Partnership with New Voices Family we feature Myia Spivey, co-founder of Be Light Candle RE. Myia is a passionate entrepreneur dedicated to creating unique candles that give back to underserved communities.

She was inspired to create Be Light Candle RE after witnessing the impact of her family’s nonprofit and wanting to develop a business that could combine her love for candles with giving back to communities in need.

What sets Be Light Candle RE apart is its commitment to social impact—each candle is handcrafted with care and helps create jobs, fund scholarships, and support global food security.

Watch the episode for more info!