WATCH | Black-Owned Body-Sized Luxury Towels!

On this episode of Shop Essence Live in partnership with New Voices Family, we highlight Camille Newman, a fashion industry veteran, who founded Body by Love. She created luxurious, extra-large bath towels after struggling to find high-quality towels that offered full coverage and comfort.

Inspired by her search for soft and generously sized bath towels, Camille designed Body by Love to enhance our bathroom rituals. Her towels give us superior coverage, an indulgent feel, and a touch of everyday luxury.

Body by Love’s extra-large 100% Turkish cotton bath towels are designed for those who need more. They are perfect for self-care, gifting, or simply seeking the ultimate spa-like comfort at home.

Watch the full episode for more!