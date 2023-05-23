WATCH: Tosin Morohunfola And Jay Walker On Breaking Black Stereotypes Through Acting

Morohunfola and Walker’s characters on ‘Run The World’ seek the dispel the negative and monolithic perceptions about people of color.

Ahead of the premiere of Run The World’s second season on Starz, cast members Tosin Morohunfola and Jay Walker sat down with ESSENCE to discuss the show’s return, set chemistry, and more.

During the conversation, the two also got candid about how both of their character’s broke negative Black stereotypes throughout the course of the first season, and how important it is to change the public’s perception regarding people of color.

Run the World season two premieres Friday, May 26 at midnight EST on Starz. Take a look at Tosin and Jay’s interview above.