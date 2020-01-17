Kim K's Walk-In Fridge Videos Just Called Me Poor

It's the stuff rich dreams are made of.

Kim Kardashian gave the world a tour of her restaurant-style, very wealthy walk-in refrigerated pantry earlier this month.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showed off her frozen yogurt machine and sprinkles on her Instagram stories weeks ago when critics claimed she didn’t have enough food in our of her fridges.

“Since the inside of my fridge is so baffling, and I saw all these news reports, I’m going to give you guys a tour of my fridge,” she said, before noting that she doesn’t use plastics to store her food.

Our resident OverExplainer couldn’t help but notice. Check out this video of The OverExplainer watching Kardashian’s insane refrigerator and pantry tour.