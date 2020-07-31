After an unprecedented global pause due to the pandemic and the added challenge of combating civil injustice, Nike’s new film “You Can’t Stop Us” instills hope into what promises to be a mighty return for the athletic community.

Although a better future post-COVID-19 can seem like a dream far-fetched, sports highly-anticipated return reminds us of our undeniable power to reach any goal when we all come together. Narrated by Megan Rapinoe, “You Can’t Stop Us” stirs the energy and motivation we feel when we witness our favorite athletes dominate their fields and raise their collective voice for justice.

“I believe it’s everybody’s responsibility to advocate for change,” says Rapinoe. “Players may be back on the pitch, but we are not going back to an old normal. We need to continue to reimagine this world and make it better”.

The campaign debuts alongside the return of the NBA, and features a collective of elite Black athletes like Serena Williams, Colin Kaepernick, Lebron James, Naomi Osaka, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Eliud Kipchoge.